Denver Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: Quarterback is the popular pick
Several recent mock drafts have had the Denver Broncos trading up, down, and staying put for a quarterback.
Field Yates' 2024 NFL Mock Draft on ESPN
Field Yates put together a top-15 mock draft based on the free agency fallout, and the Denver Broncos stood pat with the 12th overall selection:
"Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this scenario, and with Denver not scheduled to pick again until the third round, it must act decisively to add one now. The Broncos have not addressed the quarterback spot in any way this offseason -- they are currently slated to start Jarrett Stidham -- and Nix's blend of accuracy, processing speed and mobility makes him an intriguing option. He was incredibly efficient last season at Oregon, completing 77.4% of his throws and tossing 45 touchdown passes to three interceptions. It has been a transformative offseason for the franchise, with Denver releasing quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons and trading receiver Jerry Jeudy. Nix would help get things back on track."- Field Yates
Yates hits the nail on the head when he mentions Nix's accuracy and processing speed, which are two hallmarks of Sean Payton's offense. While Bo Nix isn't a super exciting prospect, he fits the offense well and is probably the most realistic target for the Broncos not considering the second tier of QBs like Michael Penix Jr, Michael Pratt, and Spencer Rattler.
However, I disagree with Yates arriving at mocking Nix to the Broncos at 12. To me, that might actually be overdrafting, so while I understand the reasoning behind mocking Nix to 12, I think Denver could get him 10 picks lower, at least.