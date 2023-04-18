Denver Broncos mock draft: Rashee Rice the future at WR?
5. Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion
The Denver Broncos drafting a tackle?
The Denver Broncos drafting a tackle.
Everyone is ready for it. I think everyone wants it. If not, it really needs to happen, and everyone needs to understand exactly why. The Denver Broncos may keep and hold on to Garett Bolles in the 2023 season, but it may be his final year with the team. Bolles has a huge cap number this year and next, and he's also on the other side of 30 at this point. Given the fact that he's coming off of a season-ending leg injury last year, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Broncos target a contingency in round three at this position.
They need a new swing tackle after letting Calvin Anderson walk in free agency, along with both Cameron Fleming and Billy Turner.
So what about Nick Saldiveri out of Old Dominion? Mock draft machines have him lasting until round five (as you see here) but let's not kid ourselves -- in a relatively thin tackle class, Saldiveri is going to go much higher. He might be a candidate if the Broncos trade back from one of those third-round slots, even.
Saldiveri could end up going in the top 100 instead of round five but he is a good fit with the Broncos regardless of what round he goes in. He was outstanding this year at the Senior Bowl practices and showed he can play tackle, guard, and center.