Predominantly Orange
Denver Broncos Mock Draft: No quarterback in the first round?

Could we see the Denver Broncos not take a first-round QB in 2024?

By Lou Scataglia

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Ed Zurga/GettyImages
Denver Broncos Mock Draft: No quarterback in the first round?

75th. . broncosdraft1. QB Jordan Travis. . . . 435. .

The Denver Broncos right now do not have a second-round pick in 2024. I think that can change between now and April. If not, the team could look to the third round to find a developmental QB prospect with a high ceiling. Jordan Travis might be that guy. He's in his sixth year of college and is a bit undersized, but Travis possesses adequate arm strength and sensationally elite mobility, which is something that is almost required among quarterbacks today.

. 126. . . . DT Darius Robinson. broncosdraft2. . 531.

The Denver Broncos' defensive line is awful. They need to bring some juice to this unit, and Darius Robinson is someone who can certainly live in the backfield. He's a fifth-year senior from Missouri and has 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in his college career. He's also 6'5", so he's got great length as well.

. . 529. . . broncosdraft3. . WR Brian Thomas Jr. . 132

Brian Thomas Jr is 6'5" and 200lbs. He's an insanely lengthy player who currently averages 15.6 yards per reception for the LSU Tigers in 2023. Over his three-year career, Thomas has caught 98 passes for 1,330 yards and 16 touchdowns. LSU has become a total powerhouse for wide receivers in recent drafts, so I think taking a shot on someone like Brian Thomas Jr would be a wise decision.

