Denver Broncos Mock Draft: No quarterback in the first round?
Could we see the Denver Broncos not take a first-round QB in 2024?
The Denver Broncos right now do not have a second-round pick in 2024. I think that can change between now and April. If not, the team could look to the third round to find a developmental QB prospect with a high ceiling. Jordan Travis might be that guy. He's in his sixth year of college and is a bit undersized, but Travis possesses adequate arm strength and sensationally elite mobility, which is something that is almost required among quarterbacks today.
The Denver Broncos' defensive line is awful. They need to bring some juice to this unit, and Darius Robinson is someone who can certainly live in the backfield. He's a fifth-year senior from Missouri and has 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in his college career. He's also 6'5", so he's got great length as well.
Brian Thomas Jr is 6'5" and 200lbs. He's an insanely lengthy player who currently averages 15.6 yards per reception for the LSU Tigers in 2023. Over his three-year career, Thomas has caught 98 passes for 1,330 yards and 16 touchdowns. LSU has become a total powerhouse for wide receivers in recent drafts, so I think taking a shot on someone like Brian Thomas Jr would be a wise decision.