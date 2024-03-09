Denver Broncos Mock Draft: A new era after notable veterans get released
Two of the most well-known Broncos players have been cut in the recent days.
59th Overall Pick (via HOU) - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The Denver Broncos need to add some viable talent to their WR room. Sure, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are fine players, but none has been able to solidify themselves as a WR1 in the NFL, and with the distinct possibility that one or both of them can be moved this offseason, the Broncos would be wise to add to the position.
Malachi Corley is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands and has some Deebo Samuel-like qualities. This would be a fine pick for the Denver Broncos as they get two foundational pieces on offense, but will soon turn to the defense.
81st Overall Pick - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
The Denver Broncos will add some young secondary talent in the third round with Cole Bishop from Utah. Here is a blurb on Bishop from Ian Valentino
"Cole Bishop is one of the best safeties in the nation. He's a do-it-all talent who will line up everywhere, from single-high to two-high to the line of scrimmage. His production reflects the fact that he's often everywhere the ball is. He has good size at 6'2" and 205 pounds and fits the modern NFL very well. He's fast to react and able to handle his own in the slot against receivers and tight ends. Bishop has a firm Day 2 grade and should be a starter in the NFL. - Ian Valentino"
Doesn't this player sound a lot like Justin Simmons? They're the same size, but Bishop would obviously be a younger and cheaper option with way more upside.
122nd Overall Pick - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
With back-to-back picks on the defensive side of the ball, the 6'5" Smith brings some much-needed help along the defensive line. There is no hiding it, the Broncos DL is among the worst in football and needs help in 2024 and beyond.