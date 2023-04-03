Denver Broncos mock draft making all off-the-wall picks
Pick 195: Jack Colletto, FB/LB/ST, Oregon State
If you really want to find the next Taysom Hill, it's this guy. Jack Colletto, the most accurate manifestation of a "Jack" of all trades in recent football history, did a little bit of everything while he was at Oregon State.
He can crack some helmets as a lead-blocking fullback, he can play linebacker, he was excellent on special teams, and he's a former quarterback. He won the Paul Hornung award in 2022, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.
And yes, Colletto is slated to take a top-30 visit to Denver to meet with Sean Payton and the Broncos. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, this guy is a tremendous athlete and someone who can upgrade not only your special teams but also your short-yardage situation as a runner or blocker.
They call him the Jackhammer. What more needs to be said?
I don't know if there's a late-round pick that I would get more excited about than this guy, at this point. It's not about having a "gimmick", it's about getting football players that can upgrade your overall roster and make you better in multiple phases when you're talking about day three picks.
Although these are extreme examples, guys like Colletto and Taysom Hill, or even Matthew Slater if you want to go back that far -- they are guys who make significant contributions to NFL rosters in different ways than you're used to seeing. It takes a creative coach like Sean Payton to envision how they can help consistently without necessarily having to rewrite your entire offense to fit them in.
Out-of-the-box Denver Broncos mock draft results
67. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
68. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
108. Jake Moody, K, Michigan
139. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
195. Jack Colletto, FB/TE/ST, Oregon State
Ultimately, this kind of NFL Draft class could help the Broncos do one thing in 2023: Put more points on the board. It's not what everyone necessarily would want to see given the team needs depth at certain areas like offensive and defensive line, as well as receiver, but it's also not entirely out of the realm of possibility.