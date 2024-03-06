Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Life without Russell Wilson begins
Now that we know for sure that Russell Wilson will not be in the picture, let's create a mock draft to put this era behind us.
122nd Overall Pick - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
The Denver Broncos drafted a tackle! The team is going to have to prepare for life after Garett Bolles at some point, and probably want to get out of Mike McGlinchey's contract as soon as they can. Roger Rosengarten is a very solid athlete:
His arm length is also fine to play tackle, but nothing special. With experience at both tackle spots, OL coach Zach Strief will have a very encouraging prospect to develop down the road.
144th Overall Pick - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Continuing to beef up the defensive front, the Denver Broncos nab Javon Solomon from Troy with the 144th overall pick. Solomon's college production is flat-out insane, and I am personally very intrigued by him as a prospect. Denver needs to find a "dude" along the EDGE, if that makes sense, as all of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper are fine rotational pieces.
146th Overall Pick - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Yes, he is that McCaffrey. The Denver Broncos can finally bring another McCaffrey to Denver if they are able to draft Luke with the 146th overall pick. He's 6'1.5" and ran a 4.46 at the NFL Combine, so he's got a very nice blend of size and speed. McCaffrey amassed 992 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 with Rice.
209th Overall Pick - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Here's a blurb on Tommy Eichenberg from Ian Cummings:
"Tommy Eichenberg exploded in 2022 with 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pick, and three pass deflections. Now, he's projected as one of the top LB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. In similar fashion to his statistical ascent, Eichenberg is just as explosive on the field. At 6'2", 235 pounds, he can erupt through gaps and closing ground easily in pursuit, and he plays with a red-hot motor from snap to whistle. -Ian Cummings"- Ian Cummings
I truly don't think the Denver Broncos would hate this haul. They were able to trade down, and still get a solid QB prospect. They also got a high second-round pick and found themselves high in the third-round as well. I think the Broncos are now eyeballing a small handful of QBs that they'd like to have in Denver in 2024 and beyond.
But they also cannot neglect their other needs.