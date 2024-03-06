Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Life without Russell Wilson begins
Now that we know for sure that Russell Wilson will not be in the picture, let's create a mock draft to put this era behind us.
35th Overall Pick (via ARI) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
This was a very hard pick for me to make, but I opt to beef up the defensive line with T'Vondre Sweat, who is 6'4" and closer to 400 pounds than 300. He'd be a huge presence along the defensive interior and would bring some much-needed talent to the DL, which was among the worst units in football in 2023.
66th Overall Pick (via ARI) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Making two straight picks from Texas, the Broncos fill three huge positions of need with their first three picks. The last pick coming back from the trade with the Cardinals, the Broncos get the best pass-catching tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft with Ja'Tavion Sanders, who seems to be the consensus TE2 behind Brock Bowers.
With Greg Dulcich simply not being able to stay on the field, the Broncos need to find some receiving production at TE, so Sanders figures to be that guy for them. I don't think the Broncos should shy away from further adding to this unit in free agency, even if they'd still come away with Sanders.