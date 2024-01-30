Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Getting the QB and working the draft board
In this latest Denver Broncos mock draft, the team gets their QB and remains active throughout the draft.
145th Overall - Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
Xavier Thomas has been in college since 2018. He turns 25 this year, but again, I am prioritizing experience with some of these draft picks. Playing at Clemson all six years, Thomas is no stranger to stiff competition. He's racked up 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks over his college career. Standing at 6'2" and weighing 270 pounds, Thomas' size is a bit unique. He's shorter for an EDGE rusher, but does seem to weigh more than the average pass rusher.
155th Overall (via MIN) - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
I think the Denver Broncos need to come away with a tackle prospect at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. Roger Rosengarten might be a strong late-round target for the Denver Broncos. This year, PFF credited Rosengarten with 610 pass-blocking snaps and zero sacks allowed:
-2025 BAL 4th
I was able to acquire a 2025 NFL Draft pick by trading down earlier in the draft. The Denver Broncos do not own a second-round pick, so I think it'd be smart to come away with a future draft pick at some point. I also would not be surprised to see the Broncos try and get themselves back into the second round, much like they did last year.
The team has some tradeable players like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, and Garett Bolles. If they wanted to fetch a high pick, I would not be surprised if they shopped Quinn Meinerz. Anyway, in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Denver Broncos, I tried to land the QB while also working the draft board.