Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Getting ridiculous to fix the defense
The Denver Broncos go all-out in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft to fix their defense.
60th Overall Pick (via BUF): Beau Brade, S, Maryland
Beau Brade is someone who might be a perfect fit for Vance Joseph's defense, as he can lineup as a safety, closer to the line of scrimmage, or even in the slot. The do-it-all player is going to lessen the blow of the Broncos trading Justin Simmons in this mock draft scenario. Simmons and the Broncos are best suited going in different directions.
There's also some nice safety talent on the free agency market, but further bolstering the unit in the 2024 NFL Draft is a smart move. Reading Brade's profile on PFN really gives me some Brian Branch vibes.
81st Overall Pick: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
After two straight picks along the defensive line, the Denver Broncos go with two straight picks in the secondary, and the hope is that Max Melton can eventually be the CB2 next to Patrick Surtain II. Melton is 6'0" and 190 lbs, so he's got fine size for an NFL cornerback. Denver's secondary really needs some youth infusion.
PS2 and Ja'Quan McMillian are a nice foundation, but more talent is needed, especially when the Broncos are in a division with Patrick Mahomes.