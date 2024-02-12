Broncos make franchise-altering trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Do the Broncos get their quarterback? You bet they do.
By Ryan Heckman
In the fifth round, the Seahawks wanted to move up a few spots. So, Denver took advantage and netted another draft selection.
Moving five spots back, the Broncos added Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
This offseason, we could see Denver move on from either Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. Marvin Mims popped as a rookie at times, but the Broncos will need to find more help, here, if they move on from one of the previous two names.
The Illini standout is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 but he's a shifty playmaker that can add a lot of yardage after the catch. He plays tougher and more physical than he looks. Each of the last two seasons, Williams caught 82 passes. However, this last year he upped his receiving total from 715 yards to 1,055. He also caught five touchdowns each of the last two seasons.
The Broncos started to try and get younger at some positions last year, which resulted in the team releasing Randy Gregory. Now, they start adding a bit more youth here by drafting Kansas State pass rusher Khalid Duke.
He's smaller, at 6-foot-2, but is a high motor type of player who can get after the quarterback when he's loose. He's better against the run than he is as a pass rusher, being able to chase down runners with ease.