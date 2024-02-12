Broncos make franchise-altering trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Do the Broncos get their quarterback? You bet they do.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second pick in the fourth round, the Broncos go after some cornerback depth. Maybe, Kentucky Wildcat Andru Phillips can be a starter opposite Patrick Surtain II. Shoot, at one point, Surtain was subject of trade rumors. So, who knows what Phillips' role could end up being.
As the 2023 season went on, the Broncos played more zone coverage compared to earlier in the year. That bodes well for Phillips, as he excels in zone coverage. He has great instincts in zone and has a feel for reading the quarterback, dropping when he feels he needs to, as well as coming downhill when he recognizes the play happening in front of him.
Phillips is a willing run defender and is able to close-in on tackles at a good pace, wrapping up more often than not. Again, finding the ball carrier in space is one of his strengths before the play even fully develops. He's keen on diagnosing, making him a valuable asset either on the outside or in the slot.