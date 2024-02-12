Broncos make franchise-altering trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Do the Broncos get their quarterback? You bet they do.
By Ryan Heckman
The Broncos don't own a pick on Day 2 of the draft after the previous trade-up for Daniels, as well as capital given up in the Wilson trade. So, they have to use their remaining draft capital wisely. In the fourth round, Denver finds the ultimate value in maybe the draft's third-best center at no. 113 overall.
Sedrick Van Pran brings the size and agility to his position. He's as good a mover as there is at the center position in this year's class. He stands 6-foot-4, 310 pounds with a strong, compact frame that features a powerful upper body. He's big, but he also gets off the line of scrimmage quickly. He knows how to move to his advantage, working around defenders to manuever his way into the second level with ease.
In a Georgia offense that has been very good on the ground, Van Pran demonstrates a knack for thriving in zone schemes. Sean Payton will love this guy when it comes to his run-blocking skills. The Broncos needed to find a starting center going forward, and they do exactly that here with bringing in a guy who should have gone at least a round higher.