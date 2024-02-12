Broncos make franchise-altering trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Do the Broncos get their quarterback? You bet they do.
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos go into this offseason in a tough spot. They are low on draft capital and low on funds.
The Russell Wilson saga has dominated Broncos headlines and the team will ultimately either trade or release him in the near future, allowing him to continue playing elsewhere and moving on to their next franchise quarterback.
The question is, how do the Broncos attack the quarterback position this offseason? To be frank, their best shot is through the 2024 NFL Draft and sacrificing even more capital to go up and get their guy.
In this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Denver Broncos make a monumental trade up.
Denver opts to give up even more draft capital for yet another quarterback, but this time, it's for a younger individual who could become their franchise passer for years to come. Denver gives up two first rounders, a second and a third to move up with the New England Patriots.
Ultimately, they land with the Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels.
At no. 3 overall, the Broncos have already seen the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye get their names called. They go with the third-best prospect at the position in Daniels.
The dual-threat quarterback comes into the NFL after nearly 5,000 total yards and 51 touchdowns last season for the Tigers. Daniels dominated SEC play and his draft stock has only continued to rise over the last couple of months.
He's gone from a mid-first type of guy to now a likely top-5 or top-3 pick. And, his ceiling might be as high as any of the quarterbacks in this class. His ability to extend plays and use his legs in such a lethal fashion makes him quite the prospect. Defenses are going to need to game-plan around his strengths, which include both his ability to run as well as being a slicer and dicer of zone coverages.
Daniels is not just a runner, so don't make that mistake from watching his highlights. He is intuitive and knows how to throw defensive back fields off with his eyes. This is a guy who can be a real threat, and as a rookie. Denver got themselves just what they needed.