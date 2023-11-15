Denver Broncos Mid-Season Three Stars on Offense
The biggest stars on offense for the Denver Broncos halfway through the 2023 season
By Jack Ramsey
First Star: G Quinn Meinerz
In all honesty, this award could go to multiple offensive linemen. Despite his penalty issues, Mike McGlinchey has been a solid addition to the offensive line. Ben Powers has provided stability and strong play up the middle, right next to Garett Bolles, who has picked up right where he left off before his leg injury. Lloyd Cushenberry, before his night in Buffalo, had one penalty and no sacks allowed on the season.
Overall, no Broncos offensive lineman has been better than Quinn Meinerz. With the Broncos increasing in the short game and setting the tempo with the run, they have needed a lineman who can play a bit of bully ball.
Meinerz is physical, has allowed zero sacks on the year, has only committed one penalty, and boasts an 80.8 PFF grade, one of the best for any guard in football. Meinerz has proven himself to be a staple for the Broncos offensive line, one of the best guards in football, and perhaps a cornerstone for Zach Strief, Sean Payton, and the Broncos franchise.