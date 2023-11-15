Denver Broncos Mid-Season Three Stars on Offense
The biggest stars on offense for the Denver Broncos halfway through the 2023 season
By Jack Ramsey
Second Star: QB Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson is balling out in 2023, but in his own unique way. Wilson is not quite the quarterback he used to be in terms of slinging the ball downfield, but he has otherwise seen some major steps forward.
For one, Wilson's mobility has returned to levels that he was at before his Broncos days. Wilson isn't as quick or aware as he was during his prime in Seattle, but for a quarterback who is now almost 35, it is a stark improvement. Wilson boasts an 18:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has mostly managed the interceptions during crucial times. Half of Wilson's interceptions came in the Broncos' week six loss to the Chiefs and has not thrown another since.
Wilson is completing 68 percent of his passes and has his highest QB rating (104.0) since his 2020 season in Seattle. Wilson is also on pace for 436 rushing yards, which would also be his most since 2020. In his second year in Denver, Wilson has returned to a form that is close to what we once saw in Seattle, has become far more efficient, and his improved play is a big reason the Broncos have won four of their last six, including two straight against both the Chiefs and Bills.