Denver Broncos make two aggressive trades in 7-round NFL mock draft
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 6, Pick 203: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan:
The Broncos continue to add to their passing attack with the selection of Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. Despite signing free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal, I still expect Denver to pick up a receiver on day three to further solidify their depth in that room. Johnson, 23, has always been one of the more reliable and consistent receivers in the nation. Despite never surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, Johnson had a combined passer rating of 101.88 when targeted during his five seasons at Michigan.
Considering Michigan has been well-known for running the football at a high volume and controlling the time of possession, it should come as no surprise that Johnson never produced more than 620 receiving yards during a season. Also, Johnson averaged an impressive 14.8 yards per reception during his time in Ann Arbor. He could very well turn out to be a gem for the Denver Broncos in the later rounds.
Round 6, Pick 207: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn:
Finally, the Broncos select Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with their last pick in the draft. Pritchett, 23, is a highly intelligent defensive back with long arms and talented ball skills at the catch point to make plays in the secondary. Considering Denver's free agent interest in cornerback Kristian Fulton, I would highly expect them to add a corner at some point on day three with the expectation that Riley Moss will be starting opposite Patrick Surtain ll Week 1.
Pritchett, a projected fifth-round pick, could be an excellent late-round pickup for the Broncos considering his competitive nature and fluid coverage ability.