Denver Broncos make two aggressive trades in 7-round NFL mock draft
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 3, Pick 74: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State:
Yet again, the Broncos make an aggressive trade to move up for Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. The future of veteran defensive lineman D.J. Jones is currently in question and with Mike Purcell remaining a free agent, the Broncos need to begin rebuilding that front. Hall Jr. is a very talented interior pass rusher with immense upper-body strength and the will to get to the quarterback by any means necessary. At just 20 years old, he has one of the deeper bags in terms of pass-rush moves and technique in his entire class.
In 2023, he produced 19 quarterback hurries, 26 pressures, and two sacks in just 368 snaps (11 games). Those are pretty remarkable numbers for an interior pass rusher. Hall Jr. also ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State's pro day, placing him in the 99th percentile of interior defensive linemen. He was just the third defensive tackle to ever run a 4.75 time or faster at over 290 pounds. Listed as a three-tech defensive lineman, he would be an instant plug and start for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit.
Round 5, Pick 136: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State:
After not selecting the fourth round, the Broncos wait patiently before they select Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell with the first pick in the fifth round. Bell, 22, is an elite slot-receiving threat at his position and a hassle for secondaries to deal with. However, his blocking aspect is going to require some significant work before Payton can trust him to serve as an every-down starter. But in terms of what can immediately provide for Denver's passing attack, this is one of the more logical selections the Broncos can make.
With Greg Dulcich's concerning injury history, Denver should be on the lookout for a potential young replacement who shares the same skillsets in the same areas as Dulcich. Luckily for Sean Payton, Jaheim Bell is well capable of stepping in and competing for the team's starting job. While it will likely take him time to develop, Bell's raw ability will help him transition nicely to the pro level quicker than expected.