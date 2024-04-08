Denver Broncos make two aggressive trades in 7-round NFL mock draft
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 2, Pick 45: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama:
Having no second-round draft choice this year, it would not surprise me in the slightest if Sean Payton gets impatient and makes a big trade to move up for one of his preferred prospects. The 2024 draft class, specifically during the first two days, is significantly deeper in talent as opposed to the final day of the draft in rounds 4-7. In this scenario, the Broncos send their 2024 third and fifth-round picks along with their future second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for Alabama pass rusher Chris Braswell.
Braswell, 22, was a five-star recruit out of Maryland and has all the tools to become a successful edge rusher at the next level. In just 13 games in 2023, he totaled 54 pressures, 31 quarterback hurries, and 13 sacks on the season. Braswell is a remarkably gifted player that Denver's pass rushing unit is in dire need of this offseason.