Denver Broncos make monumental move signaling end of Russell Wilson era
Russell Wilson seems to be done in Denver
On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Denver Broncos are "strongly considering" sitting Russell Wilson over the final two games of the 2023 NFL Season. Well, folks, I think the end is near for the Russell Wilson era in Denver, and this decision that the Broncos are seemingly preparing to make should not be viewed as a positive:
That's it. Russell Wilson is likely not returning to the Denver Broncos in 2024, and this report from Ian Rapoport all but confirms it. Essentially, the Broncos could be on the hook for the $37 million 2025 salary if Wilson were to suffer a catastrophic injury. In layman's terms, sitting Russell Wilson over the final two games means that the Broncos are essentially saying "We do not want to be on the hook for this $37 million in 2025."
That number becomes guaranteed for injury, and it becomes due on the fifth day of the 2024 league year, so you can essentially say that the Broncos are going to part ways with Wilson before the $37 million triggers, and they are enduring it does not become guaranteed due to injury. Here is another great blurb on this currently developing situation:
"Practically, there would be no cap savings next year and only $5.8 million in 2025. But the cap savings would be huge after that — $58.4 million in 2026, $53.4 million in 2027, $54.4 million in 2028. Considering the level Wilson has played since he arrived in Denver, moving on is probably worth it — or at least keeping the door open.- Wendell Ferreira
However, $37 million of Wilson's 2025 base salary become guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year, in March. And the Broncos couldn't cut Wilson before that if he gets hurt. Allowing the quarterback to play under these circumstances is to take a major risk."
So yeah, the Denver Broncos do not want to pay that number, and it seems like Wilson is going to sit the final two games, paying the way or Jarrett Stidham. Well, if this is it, here is what the Russell Wilson era netted:
11-19 record, 63.3% completion percentage, 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, 219.8 yards per game, 90.9 passer rating, and 100 sacks taken.
We expected the Broncos record to be flipped after 30 games, but the Russell Wilson era never really got off the ground. This is a sad way to end it, as when the trade happened, most of Broncos Country seemed to think that this was going to help get the Broncos back into playoff contention, and after 30 games, it seems like we won't see Wilson throw another pass in a Denver Broncos uniform.
