Denver Broncos major questions at every position after Chiefs loss
Biggest questions at every position group for Denver Broncos after Chiefs loss
Why did the Broncos not do more to add to the defensive line?
The Denver Broncos obviously failed to do enough to address the defensive line in free agency with a clear need to add veterans. The Broncos rolled with young players like Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen, and Jonathan Harris, and it just hasn't worked out. The team's interior defensive line has arguably been the worst aspect of this team, and we saw the Broncnos acknowledge that by bringing in Shelby Harris for a visit in the offseason.
Ultimately, they didn't sign him, or anyone else, and it has cost the team dearly.
Can any young edge players emerge as long-term fixtures?
The Broncos have a wide variety of young players off the edge right now, and some of them could ultimately become permanent fixtures and cornerstone pieces on the roster. But the jury is out.
Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have been outstanding in the pass rush department early on this season. We have yet to see Baron Browning, but he has potential to become something special as well. The Broncos desperately need these guys to emerge so they can focus elsewhere in the offseason.
How soon will we see Drew Sanders on a full-time basis?
The linebacker position doesn't have many question marks right now, other than whether or not we'll see Josey Jewell be traded. And if he is, Drew Sanders will take on a full-time role maybe sooner than expected. But for now, the Broncos will probably maintain the status quo.