Denver Broncos major questions at every position after Chiefs loss
Is Jaleel McLaughlin the best RB on the roster?
This question could either be really exciting or really sad, depending on which way you look at it. The Broncos have 2nd-round pick Javonte Williams on the roster and free agent signing Samaje Perine as well. And yet through six games, it has been Jaleel McLaughlin that has stood out as the team's best all-around back.
And it seems he was rewarded for that by getting the start against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Ultimately, it doesn't mean much, and yet it kind of does as well. McLaughlin has the best vision of any of the three Broncos backs, and I don't think there's really a debate there. You love to see the undrafted rookie out there making plays but I think questions need to be asked about whether Javonte Williams is truly a RB1 going forward.
Which WRs will this team end up keeping?
How many wide receivers currently on the roster will still be on the roster on November 1st? The trade deadline is October 31. I wouldn't be shocked if both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are moved by the time the deadline rolls around. They are simply not working out as members of the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos invested heavily in both Sutton and Jeudy. Sutton was a 2nd-round pick who earned a second contract in Denver based largely on his amazing 2019 campaign. Jeudy was a 1st-round pick in 2020 whose 5th-year option for 2024 was picked up by the team. But neither of these guys have been making plays consistently enough for this team, not just this year, but over the last 2-3 years.
The Broncos could move forward with a wide receiver group of Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson, Tre'Quan Smith, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey at the top of the depth chart with players like Phillip Dorsett and David Sills coming off the practice squad before hitting the reset button in 2024.