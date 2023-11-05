Denver Broncos: Looking back at the top 3 passing yardage games in team history
- Following the huge day by Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, we look back at some big days for Denver Broncos quarterbacks.
2 of 3
No. 2: Peyton Manning vs. Arizona Cardinals, October 5, 2014
This is a memorable game because the Broncos offense was close to unstoppable in these days, but it was the best game in the career of Demaryius Thomas. He had eight catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders also eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
This was all possible because of how great Manning was at that time. He finished the game with 479 yards passing and four touchdowns as the Broncos routed the Cardinals 41-20.
That was the most passing yards Manning ever had in a game, Broncos or Colts. His best with the Colts came in 2004 when he passed for 472 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sadly, this game against the Cardinals is the only game on this list that resulted in a Broncos victory.