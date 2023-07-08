Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again
Some of the greatest Denver Broncos players ever have worn these numbers, and they should be officially retired.
Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again: No. 58, Von Miller
Of all the names on this list, this one is probably the most likely to actually happen.
Von Miller is still active as a member of the Buffalo Bills but he is arguably the best defensive player in Broncos history. He is the team's all-time leader in sacks and all you have to do is go back and watch Super Bowl 50 to see how important he was to the team.
It's quite possible that Miller could sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Broncos when he calls it a career and at that time, the franchise could choose to shut down his No. 58 forever.
It's worth noting that since the Broncos traded Miller away in 2021, no other player has worn that number.