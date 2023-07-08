Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again
Some of the greatest Denver Broncos players ever have worn these numbers, and they should be officially retired.
Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again: No. 84, Shannon Sharpe
Speaking of tight ends, the Broncos were fortunate enough to have one of the best in league history. Why Shannon Sharpe's No. 84 hasn't been retired by the team is a bit mystifying.
Like many of the guys on this list, Sharpe was another late-round gem found by the team, being selected in the seventh round in 1990. He played for 10 years in Denver before hopping over to the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons. He then came back to Denver for two more seasons to close out his career in 2003.
Only three tight ends in NFL history have more than Sharpe's 815 career receptions. He was also a major piece of the Broncos' Super Bowl teams in 1997 and 1998.
However, the number has been assigned to 10 other players since Sharpe's retirement, both wide receivers and tight ends. Javon Walker and Brandon Lloyd wore it, as did Jacob Tamme and Troy Fumagalli.
This year, free-agent signing Chris Manhertz is slated to wear No. 84.