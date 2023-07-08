Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again
Some of the greatest Denver Broncos players ever have worn these numbers, and they should be officially retired.
Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again: No. 80, Rod Smith
Your guess is as good as mine as to why the Broncos never chose to retire Rod Smith's No. 80. Smith is the best wide receiver in franchise history and he is the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Like Mecklenburg, he will likely never get a chance to enter the halls of Canton, but there is no reason his jersey should be available to be worn by any Broncos player.
Smith retired following the 2007 season, having played his entire 14-year career with the Broncos after signing as an undrafted free agent in 1994.
His No. 80 went a few seasons without being worn before Julius Thomas put it on in 2011. Since then, it has been a number that has been given to tight ends as Vernon Davis and James Casey also wore it. The number is currently being used by second-year tight end Greg Dulcich.