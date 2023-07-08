Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again
Some of the greatest Denver Broncos players ever have worn these numbers, and they should be officially retired.
Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again: No. 77, Karl Mecklenburg
Karl Mecklenburg's playing career ended following the 1994 season and sadly, he was never a part of a team that won the Super Bowl. But he's still on a short list of the best defensive players in team history.
Mecklenburg ranks third on the team's all-time sacks list and he was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Not bad for a guy selected in the 12th round of the draft.
But since his retirement, Mecklenburg's No. 77 jersey has been worn by 10 players and none of them have come close to reaching Mecklenburg's fame with the team. Interestingly, none of those players have worn it for more than four seasons and many of them only wore it during one season.
Mecklenburg will likely never reach the Hall of Fame, though he has the kind of resume that should at least be considered, but he certainly has an argument to have his number retired.
The number is currently being worn by offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz.