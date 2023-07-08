Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again
Some of the greatest Denver Broncos players ever have worn these numbers, and they should be officially retired.
Broncos jersey numbers that should never be worn again: No. 27, Steve Atwater
Steve Atwater was just the fifth Bronco to ever don the No. 27, but he was easily the best. Yet, a shocking number of players (10 to be exact) have worn it since. That makes it tough to retire it, but Atwater, easily one of the best defensive players in team history, deserves that.
Atwater was one of the best safeties in NFL history and he was recognized as such when he was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, though he waited far longer for that honor than he should have had to.
Since Atwater's time in Denver ended following the 1998 season, eight of the 10 players to wear the jersey have been defensive backs, so it's mostly been reserved for a cornerback or a safety. But it's a number that should not be worn by the team anymore out of respect for how much Atwater meant to the organization.
Damarri Mathis, a player selected in the fourth round of last year's draft, is the current holder of jersey No. 27.