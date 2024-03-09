Denver Broncos insider indicates team could shake-up quarterback room soon
Radio host and reporter Benjamin Allbright recently indicated that the Denver Broncos could shake up their quarterback room in the near future. The team can upgrade from Jarrett Stidham, and frankly, I think that's an objective truth. As of now, Stidham appears to be the favorite to hold that QB2/bridge QB role for the team in 2024.
With momentum building that the Broncos could draft a first-round rookie QB, that bridge QB role is extremely important, and Stidham is nothing special. Denver could sign a higher-end backup QB like Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew. They could also sign someone like Sam Darnold, who is still in his mid-20s and has shown flashes.
There's also a possibility that the team could even trade for this player, and Mac Jones could be a viable option. Well, Allbright seems to think that the Broncos could make a change to their room:
Furthermore, he indicates that the move could come within the next 10 days, so obviously this would be a free agency signing, and it could be a pretty urgent one, as Monday, March 11th begins the legal tampering period, so the Broncos could begin negotiating with other free agents, and it seems like a free agent QB could be among their first additions.
If I had to guess what happens here, I would guess that this apparently QB the Broncos are planning on signing would compete with Jarrett Stidham for the backup QB job, and the team would then draft a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the QB room could look much different than it did when 2023 began.
I would not be surprised to see Sam Darnold in Denver, for what that is worth, and I think Darnold could beat out Stidham for that QB2 role. And heck, maybe Darnold would start some games for the Broncos in 2024 if the QB1 role is up for grabs.