Denver Broncos inactives for Week 2 matchup against Steelers
The Denver Broncos are slated to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and as you would expect, they are dealing with a few more injuries this week as compared to Week 1 when the entire active roster was healthy and off the injury report.
Who will be the Broncos inactives for their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Denver Broncos inactives in Week 2 vs. Steelers
- TE Lucas Krull
- RB Blake Watson
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency 3rd QB)
- WR Devaughn Vele
- OL Frank Crum
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
There are no surprises on this list whatsoever for the Broncos. The most unfortunate player listed here is rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who has actually been battling some injury issues since training camp but will now miss a game after missing all practices this past week due to injured ribs.
Vele's absence paves the way for the Broncos to activate rookie fourth-round pick Troy Franklin, who will finally be reunited in a real game situation with his former college teammate Bo Nix. Now, the two will be making a connection in the Mile High City.
As will typically be the case, the Broncos will have Zach Wilson listed as one of their "inactive" players but he will actually be in uniform with the rest of his teammates on Sunday. Wilson is the emergency 3rd quarterback for the Broncos.
He isn't the only notable Wilson who will be the emergency QB in this game either...
Russell Wilson is inactive/emergency QB in Week 2 vs. Broncos
Well, how about this?
Russell Wilson will not only not be out there on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he won't even be the backup to Justin Fields for the Steelers in this game. Wilson is inactive and listed as the emergency quarterback for this game against the Broncos.
Wilson made his debut for the Steelers during the preseason, but he played very limited snaps and has been dealing with a calf injury since the start of training camp. Wilson apparently just woke up with a calf issue and it has lingered now for six weeks, to the point that he can't play in meaningful games.
Meanwhile the Steelers are getting a decent look at Justin Fields, who has a better chance of being their future QB anyway. The Broncos and Steelers kick off at 2:25 PM MT on Sunday afternoon.