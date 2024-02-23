Denver Broncos hit a grand-slam in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Does it really get better than this?
144th Overall: Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas
I personally do not think the Denver Broncos are going to re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry, so adding some center help makes a ton of sense to me. Limmer played in 25 games across his collegiate career.
I think my ideal scenario here is that the team lets Cushenberry walk in free agency and sign Connor McGovern, the former Denver Bronco who spent the 2019-2023 seasons with the New York Jets. There still might be some bad blood there between the Jets and Broncos, but I don't think that would factor into the next season when it comes to player acquisitions.
146th Overall: Emani Bailey, RB, TCU
Hey look, another offensive pick! Sean Payton is not messing around, now adding some gas into the backfield with Emani Bailey from TCU. Across 366 rushing attempts in college, Bailey averaged nearly six yards per carry. The Denver Broncos definitely need to get more production from their backfield in 2024, as the unit was pretty iffy in 2023.
Javonte Williams wasn't close to his old self, and perhaps that was because the knee injury he previously suffered was lingering a bit. Samaje Perine was a nice threat in the passing game and was efficient on the ground. However, the Broncos simply need more yards on the ground in 2024.
209th Overall: Decorian Patterson, CB, TCU
The last pick for the Denver Broncos is adding a second-consecutive player from TCU in Decorian Patterson. If the Broncos do not address CB until the seventh round, my personal hope is that the team adds a CB or two in free agency this coming offseason, as the unit definitely needs some boost, especially if Patrick Surtain II were to get traded.
2025 KC 2nd
And for funsies, I was able to get a second rounder from Kansas City in 2025 during my adventures trading down. This pick might end up being at the very bottom of round two, but having this pick is certainly better than not having it.