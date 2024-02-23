Denver Broncos hit a grand-slam in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Does it really get better than this?
49th Overall (via CIN): Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (FL)
Getting better in the trenches on defense is another huge need for the Denver Broncos this year, so Leonard Taylor from Miami (FL) is a nice pick in the middle of the second round. He's got excellent size at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and had 22.5 tackles for loss over his collegiate career.
64th Overall (via KC): Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Denver Broncos need a legitimate receiving threat at tight end, and Ja'Tavion Sanders at the bottom of the second round is a nice get for the Denver Broncos, and it's especially sweet that this pick originally belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs,
81st Overall: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Three of the Denver Broncos first four picks are on the offensive side of the ball. The team adds yet another weapon on offense with Jalen McMillan from Washington, who can play in the slot and on the outside, making him a realistic and viable replacement if the team would decide to trade Jerry Jeudy.