Denver Broncos have a top-10 OT duo in Mike McGlinchey, Garett Bolles
The offensive line was a big problem for the Denver Broncos during the 2022-23 NFL season. They allowed more sacks than any other NFL team. Inconsistency and injuries were a big part of this position group's failure. During the Free Agency and Draft period, general manager George Paton went all in and spent big money to improve this unit by signing former Ravens' guard Ben Powers, former 49ers' tackle Mike McGlinchey, former Seahawks' center Kyle Fuller, and drafting former Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth.
In all, 12 different players started in the offensive for the Broncos during the 2022-2023 season.
Talking offensive tackles, Garett Bolles has been the starting left tackle for the Denver Broncos since he was drafted in 2017. Injuries have been tough for him over his career, but when healthy he has been the starter. At right tackle, no one has been the starter for two consecutive seasons since Orlando Franklin (2012-2013). Since Bolles was drafted, the past starters at that right tackle position have been Menelik Watson, Jared Veldheer, Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson, and Bobbie Massie. Now the addition of former 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey should finally be the answer for the orange and blue at RT.
Pro Football Focus analyst Gordon McGuinness has the Broncos' offensive tackle tandem in Bolles and McGlinchey as a top 10 tackles duo in the NFL, number eight to be specific, despite not playing a single snap together yet.
Bolles and McGlinchey are talented offensive tackles, with the new coaching staff, and if they stay healthy, they can definitely be a top-10 OT duo in the NFL. If so, this would be great and very helpful for Russell Wilson's second season as a Bronco. It would be very helpful for the running backs too.
Can Bolles and McGlinchey become a top 10 offensive tackle duo in the NFL?