Denver Broncos have given a master class on how not to turn things around in the NFL
The last decade of Denver Broncos football has severely tarnished what was one of the best-run football franchises in the league.
Broncos trade for Russell Wilson
The Broncos could not trade for Rodgers, the Packers just weren't going to part with him, at least not at any reasonable rate. The same day that it was announced that Rodgers and the Packers had come to agreement on a contract extension, the Broncos instead traded for Russell Wilson.
It was a move that always reeked of desperation for a team that didn't need to be desperate. The same day that trade took place, I talked about how the Broncos gave up too much to get Wilson.
Though Broncos fans at the time gladly exclaimed that they had "fleeced" the Seahawks, that couldn't be further from the truth. The Broncos gave up building blocks to get an aging quarterback who was incredibly bad in 2022.
He has been better in 2023, but the move used to acquire him is never going to be a good one.