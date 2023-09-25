Denver Broncos have given a master class on how not to turn things around in the NFL
The last decade of Denver Broncos football has severely tarnished what was one of the best-run football franchises in the league.
George Paton starts hot, but has fizzled out
George Paton came aboard and at first, seemed to have a great eye in building the team into the future. You also had to respect his aggressive approach with things like jumping into the trade market and moving players around.
An example of a great trade he made was when he moved wide receiver Trinity Benson, sending him to the Detroit Lions along with a sixth-round pick for a fifth and seventh-round selection. Paton eventually traded both of those picks as well, but he got value for a player that likely would have never done anything. He caught a total of 10 passes for the Lions.
Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the rumors of the Broncos trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers started. That seems to be the moment this slump seemed to take a spiral downward. The day before that draft, the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater for a sixth-round pick.
They had Bridgewater on the roster but the pursuit of Rodgers was very real and became very public.