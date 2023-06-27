The Denver Broncos have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs
Defensively, Denver is better across the board. The Broncos have the biggest advantage at secondary. Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons might be the best CB and S in the NFL, and players like Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, Kareem Jackson, and Caden Sterns fill out what could be a very deep room as well.
The Chiefs are projected to start Trent McDuffie, Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, and L'Jarius Sneed. Eh. It's a fine group, but it's pretty average. They don't have the top-end talent like the Broncos do but it's a functional unit. In their recent secondary rankings, the Broncos were ranked 4th in the NFL by PFF and the Chiefs were ranked 7th.
The inside linebackers appear to be a wash. The duo of Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell does not feature the elite, household names like Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner, but they formed a nasty tackling duo and were very sound in coverage. The Chiefs do have younger talent here like Nick Bolton and Willie Gay, but I'll take the old-school, rough, and tough ILB core that the Broncos feature. Denver also has two hyper-athletic ILBs in Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith, who both could end up starting for the team at some point in the near future.
Denver's ILB core is as solid as it gets. The Chiefs and Broncos both have talented defensive lines. The Chiefs feature players like George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, and Charles Omenihu.
Denver's defensive line is projected to start Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Frank Clark, a former Chief. Baron Browning and Randy Gregory round out the defensive front. This position might be a coin flip in terms of who is more talented.
What I like about Denver's unit is that they've got some very intriguing pieces that may not start but could make some noise. Players like Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Chris Allen, Matt Henningsen, and Eyioma Uwazurike give the Broncos some rock-solid depth at this position.
Overall, Denver has more high-end talent on their defense and was the better unit in 2022 than the Chiefs did. Denver's defense is better and more talented than the Chiefs, and you could argue the talent advantage is on all three phases.
It's not ridiculous to think that Denver has a better overall roster.