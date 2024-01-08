Denver Broncos: Going all-out to fix the defense in 2024
Almost nothing was going for the Denver Broncos defense in 2023.
2. Free Agency
I think if there is any position where the Denver Broncos make a splash in free agency, it's going to be for a pass rusher. My pick is going to be Danielle Hunter, who George Paton had a hand in drafting when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. Insider Jeremy Fowler also said this recently about the Broncos and Hunter:
""No one has helped their free agency profile more than Hunter, who is tracking for nearly 19 sacks on the season," he wrote. "Hunter will be 29 to start the 2024 season, paving the way for a lucrative three- or four-year deal at well above $20 million per season. Jacksonville has long been a fan of Hunter's game, but Denver also could bolster its pass rush -- the Broncos are typically unafraid to spend in March.""- Jeremy Fowler
Hunter is an insane player. He finished with 16.5 sacks, a league-leading 23 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. He's an elite player and would be a perfect fit for the Broncos. Another bonus with Hunter is that he's played with his hand in the dirt as a DE and as a true outside linebacker, and I think the Broncos would deploy him as an OLB in 2024 and beyond.
I also think the Broncos should add some mid-tier help along the DL and at safety. Denver shouldn't have to spend much to find some DL help and DB help in free agency, so how about signing a former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw? He's a defensive tackle who hasn't really panned out in San Francisco, but will come cheap and might be a very encouraging reclamation project for the Broncos. And heck, why not also sign someone like A'Shawn Robinson? Robinson is a very good run defender who had similar production to DJ Jones this year for half the price.
I think adding two veteran pieces in Kinlaw and Robinson would be a wise move. And then in the secondary, I would not hate a couple of other modest free agent additions. Sean Murphy-Bunting is a quality CB who won't be too terribly expensive. He played this year with the Tennesee Titans for $3.5 million and began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another DB addition could be a former Sean Payton draft pick, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He's also known as Ceedy Duce, apparently, but is a very good, versatile DB. Payton drafted him in 2019 and he is playing for the Detroit Lions this year. At safety, he was tied for the league lead in interceptions last year with six.
Two low-cost free agent additions in the secondary would provide a needed boost to that unit. The Broncos would then likely deploy a starting secondary of Patrick Surtain II, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Ja'Quan McMillian, PJ Locke III, and CJ Gardner-Johnson. I think that is a great unit. Now, for the NFL Draft...