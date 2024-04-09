Denver Broncos get the perfect draft class in this 7-round mock draft
This would be the perfect draft class for the Denver Broncos.
147th Overall Pick - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
While Jordan Jefferson didn't overlap with Jamar Cain at LSU, he's another LSU defensive tackle that could find his way to the Denver Broncos. If Denver came away with both Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson, that could be enough to cut DJ Jones, who is one of many free agency misses by GM George Paton.
203rd Overall Pick - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
The Denver Broncos probably had no intentions of re-signing Josey Jewell, and did sign Cody Barton to take his place. Jonas Griffith is back in the picture, but there is still a need to add to the LB room, so Tommy Eichenberg late in the 2024 NFL Draft could be where the Denver Broncos find someone at ILB.
2025 TB 1st
I was able to land the Buccaneers first-round draft pick in 2025 with me trading down with them in this mock draft. Denver potentially having two first-rounders in 2025 would be a huge plus if they again needed to draft a quarterback or if they wanted to move up for another prospect.