Denver Broncos get the perfect draft class in this 7-round mock draft
This would be the perfect draft class for the Denver Broncos.
121st Overall Pick - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Mekhi Wingo has experience with Jamar Cain, who is the Denver Broncos defensive line coach. Maason Smith is another LSU defensive tackle that also has experience with Cain, but with the 121st overall pick, which is Denver's own, I went with Wingo. Two of the last three picks for Denver have collegiate coaching connections.
136th Overall Pick - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
And how about a McCaffrey connection? Luke McCaffrey played at Rice in 2023 and really broke out as a pass catcher. He obviously is one of Ed McCaffrey's sons, who was a former Denver Broncos legend. Perhaps Luke won't be the only McCaffrey to have elite success in the NFL.
145th Overall Pick - Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
The Broncos should have added a low-cost cornerback to their room this offseason, but I guess the team has faith that Riley Moss can make a year two leap. Even with that faith, they should still add to the CB room, as there is some uncertainly beyond Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian.