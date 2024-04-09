Denver Broncos get the perfect draft class in this 7-round mock draft
This would be the perfect draft class for the Denver Broncos.
57th Overall Pick (via TB) - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Adding to another urgent position of need, the Broncos find themselves picking in the second round where they take Adisa Isaac from Penn State. The Broncos have a trio of solid complimentary pass rushers in Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto, but adding someone like Isaac could be the icing on top that Denver needs from their pass rush.
89th Overall Pick (via TB) - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Ricky Pearsall is a fun player and could be an elite slot wide receiver in the NFL. Denver Broncos WR coach Keary Colbert was the WRs coach in 2022 with the Florida Gators, where Pearsall spent time in college, so there is an obvious connection there, and Denver still needs to add to this WR room even after signing Josh Reynolds.
104th Overall Pick (via ARI) - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Anything that the Denver Broncos get from Greg Dulcich should be seen as a bonus. We all know what Adam Trautman provides, and with that, the team should add a potential weapon to his room. Cade Stover isn't close to the tier that Brock Bowers or Ja'Tavion Sanders are in, but getting him at the top of the fourth round would be nice value for Denver.