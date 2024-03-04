Denver Broncos full 7-round mock draft: Post-scouting combine
The Broncos land a new quarterback, wide receiver and running back in this mock draft.
Round 5, No. 146 overall: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
There might have been some home cooking with this pick, but it makes a lot of sense for the son of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey to be chosen in this slot if it were to happen.
At this point in the selection process, the Broncos needed to think about another weapon in the passing game. The options at wide receiver were getting thin but McCaffrey was there.
McCaffrey played his college ball at Rice but just ahead of the combine, stated that it would be a dream come true to play for the Broncos. While he might not be as talented as his older brother, Christian, he's no slouch.
He caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior this past season and has good size at 6-foot-2. The last name would bring instant recognition but the talent on the field is what would make this a terrific fifth-round pick for the team.
Round 5, No. 164 overall: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
It's tough to wait this long before selecting a cornerback, but you can't have it all.
Elijah Jones is far from a refined prospect, but most of those in the later rounds have some development to go through. Jones is a 6-foot-2 corner with incredible ball skills, as evidenced by his five interceptions this past season. He can be physical in coverage and throw runners off of their routes but he can be a bit too physical at times, leading to penalties.
Where he'll need to improve is in the tackling department and by proving he can stick with receivers on the deep routes.