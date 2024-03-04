Denver Broncos full 7-round mock draft: Post-scouting combine
The Broncos land a new quarterback, wide receiver and running back in this mock draft.
Round 4, No. 122 overall: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
There were a lot of different directions the Broncos could have gone with this pick, but the defensive line needs a lot of work and Maason Smith of LSU is a solid pick right here.
There is so much to like about Smith, starting with the fact that he is a massive player at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. He's also athletic enough to have played all over the defensive line and even as a stand-up edge rusher in college.
As a defensive tackle, he showed the ability to easily take on double teams at LSU and if he could do that in the pros and free up the chance to help other players along the defense make some plays, it would make the potential selection of Dallas Turner that much better.
Smith plays with a lot of power and a non-stop motor. If he can utilize coaching to refine his techniques, this pick would bring translate into success over a long period of time.