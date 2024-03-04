Denver Broncos full 7-round mock draft: Post-scouting combine
The Broncos land a new quarterback, wide receiver and running back in this mock draft.
Round 2, No. 52 overall: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
With the second-round pick acquired from Los Angeles, the Broncos find their quarterback. And if you looked over my four-step plan, you might have seen this coming. There was some thought about making a different selection here, but other players I considered (T'Vondre Sweat and Ja'Tavion Sanders) went at Nos. 49 and 50. But with no third-round pick, the team needs a quarterback.
And this is starting to become my "guy" in this class.
Rattler did nothing to hurt his rising draft stock at the combine and in fact, likely greatly helped it. He ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, had a 32-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of nine feet. But he looked really good throwing the ball too.
Rattler seems to have matured a lot since his early college days and certainly since he was featured on the Netflix series QB1. In addition to that, he has all the physical talent that you want to see at the quarterback position and might have the best "arm talent" in this class.
If the Broncos find a veteran through agency that can effectively bridge the gap until Rattler was ready to take over, or even if Jarrett Stidham could do an adequate job, this could prove to be a homerun pick.