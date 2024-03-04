Denver Broncos full 7-round mock draft: Post-scouting combine
The Broncos land a new quarterback, wide receiver and running back in this mock draft.
The 2024 scouting combine has now come and gone and football fans were treated to some impressive displays by many of the prospects that will enter this spring's draft.
The Denver Broncos are a team with many needs ahead of that draft and thus, there are many ways they can go in the selection process. Using the simulator offered by Pro Football Network, I took over as general manager of the Broncos and completed a full 7-round draft.
These are a lot of fun as they give users a chance to be offered trades from other teams around the league and move around the board looking for the best prospects to improve their roster. Here is how things shook out in this mock.
Round 1, No. 19 overall: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
A popular idea for the Broncos in the first round of this draft, aside from drafting a quarterback, is to move down via trade and compile more draft capital. When the Los Angeles Rams presented a trade offer, it was too good to pass up.
The Broncos trade down in this scenario and also give away their third-round pick, but for a second-round choice in this draft and next year's draft, it's a deal worth taking.
The Rams use the trade-up to select Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and with the very next pick, at No. 13 overall, the Las Vegas Raiders select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Broncos fans likely would not be happy about that.
But at No. 19, the team sees a top-10 talent in Dallas Turner still sitting on the board and waste no time making the choice.
Turner is considered by most to be the most talented pass-rusher in this draft class, so for the Broncos to get him at No. 19 would be incredible. I have yet to see him mocked to the Broncos and that is because he is gone before No. 12 in most drafts, let alone 19.
Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse were both selected ahead of him in this particular mock so even if it seems unlikely, we are playing the board as it lies here.
Turner had 32.5 sacks in three college seasons. He would come aboard and help revitalize a pass-rush that has some good players, but not necessarily great ones. Turner would change that and be a day one starter for the team.