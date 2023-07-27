3 free agents Broncos should sign for training camp, and 2 to avoid
- Stud running back
- Some blocking and beef
- Don't fall for this RB
By Ryan Heckman
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
While a guy like Dalvin Cook has plenty left to offer, the same cannot be said about Ezekiel Elliott. His career might just be closer to being over than we think. Watching him last season in Dallas, it was clear that he's not the same guy. He ended with a career-low in rushing yards, but most notably in yards per attempt at just 3.8.
Elliott is not a running back who can make things happen unless the blocking is perfect in front of him, at this point. Denver shouldn't even entertain bringing him in. It would likely result in more hype than anything else, and the money and roster spot simply wouldn't be worth it.
Matt Ryan, QB
Look, I understand folks' concerns with Russell Wilson. He looked completely lost last year. And, beyond the fact that he looked lost, if the Broncos saw him go down to injury, it would be up to 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham to fill the void.
While Stidham doesn't necessarily breathe wholesome confidence into Broncos fans' hearts, he is at least much younger and a bit more mobile than a guy like Matt Ryan.
Last year, we saw what Ryan had left in the tank. He looked just about out of gas at this stage of his career. The Broncos should stand pat at quarterback and avoid attempting to upgrade Stidham. Instead, trust Sean Payton.