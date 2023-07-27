3 free agents Broncos should sign for training camp, and 2 to avoid
- Stud running back
- Some blocking and beef
- Don't fall for this RB
By Ryan Heckman
Marcedes Lewis, TE
The Broncos' tight end room is led by Greg Dulcich, who looks like one of the better, up-and-coming, young tight ends in the game today. Behind him, there are a few intriguing names but nobody that stands out.
If we're really trying to protect Russell Wilson and give him the best blocking, why not take a shot on veteran Marcedes Lewis, who is still not calling it a career? His blocking is some of the best ever at the position. But, he's also a fantastic leader and locker room presence.
Bringing in Lewis would be highly beneficial to this Broncos team.
Chris Wormley, DT
The Broncos could afford to add one more player to beef up the depth within their defensive line, and Chris Wormley is one of the better names still available. The 29-year-old has made 31 starts over his six-year career, but served mostly as a backup in Pittsburgh last year.
He is one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen still out there, and at this stage in the offseason, he would come cheap.
Last year, Wormley was given a strong run defense grade via Pro Football Focus, at 78.2. He was credited with 15 stops, 11 pressures and nine hurries while playing just 40 percent of defensive snaps.
Now, it's on to two free agents the Broncos should avoid as they kick training camp into gear.