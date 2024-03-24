Denver Broncos free-agency roundup: Where have former players signed?
A look at where some players that were with the Denver Broncos last season have signed as free agents.
Josey Jewell, LB- Carolina Panthers
It was tough to see Josey Jewell leave as he has been one of the team's defensive leaders, but those who understand the business side of the NFL saw it coming a mile away.
The move to Carolina reunites Jewell with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He will join Shaq Thompson as the team's starting inside linebackers, helping to fortify a defense that struggled in 2023.
In six seasons with the Broncos, Jewell posted 453 total tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions. He also forced five fumbles while recovering seven more. He did deal with some injuries, the biggest of which was a torn pectoral muscle that forced him to miss most of the 2021 season, or his numbers would be even more impressive.
The Broncos responded by signing Cody Barton to replace him, at least for now and depending on what the team decides to do with last year's third-round pick, Drew Sanders.