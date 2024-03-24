Denver Broncos free-agency roundup: Where have former players signed?
A look at where some players that were with the Denver Broncos last season have signed as free agents.
Jonathan Harris, Defensive Lineman- Miami Dolphins
After five seasons in Denver, the Broncos chose not to tender a new deal to Jonathan Harris, who wound up with the Miami Dolphins as they look to bolster their defensive line.
The defensive line is a spot where the Broncos are quite thin at the moment but the team still felt it was time to move on from Harris and to this point, the same holds true for veteran Mike Purcell.
Harris was undrafted out of Lindenwood in 2019. After a short stint with the Chicago Bears, he was claimed off waivers by the Broncos that October. He started with the practice squad before moving his way up the depth chart.
He played in 31 games for the Broncos with nine starts, but the fact that he had five starts last season shows just how weak the team's defensive line is. He's an experienced player with upside as a rotational guy on the back end of the roster, so he may work out for the Dolphins, but the Broncos had gotten plenty of mileage out of him.