Denver Broncos free agency predictions: Loading up on offense
7. Sign DL Greg Gaines, Khalen Saunders; any FA linebacker
The focus of these predictions has been predominantly on the offensive side of the ball, and for good reason. There might be a drop-off on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 for the Broncos, but it's something the team must sacrifice at this point to emphasize building on the offensive side of the ball.
There will be worthwhile players on the defensive line in free agency who could end up hitting really well on short-term deals, players like Greg Gaines and Khalen Saunders. Gaines, specifically, has direct ties to Broncos DL coach Marcus Dixon and played really well when they were together with the Rams.
Saunders really showed his potential this past season with the Chiefs after dealing with injuries his first few seasons in the NFL.
The Broncos could end up losing players like Dre'Mont Jones and Alex Singleton, and they need to be prepared to take on those losses by taking advantage of a good value pickups and, in the case of linebacker, a ridiculously deep crop of free agents.
You could look at someone like Drue Tranquill, who is connected to Michael Wilhoite (Broncos OLBs) from their time together in Los Angeles. Maybe veteran Eric Kendricks, who has a connection to ILBs coach Greg Manusky. Cole Holcomb also played for Manusky in his final year with Washington back in 2019.
There are a plethora of options at off-ball linebacker if the Broncos lose Singleton. Remember, they signed him for next-to-nothing last offseason and he ended up playing great. Jonas Griffith will be back in 2023 for the Broncos as well.
One way or another, expect the Broncos to put a heavy emphasis on offense in 2023 NFL Free Agency, and perhaps look to some value pickups on the defensive side of the ball.