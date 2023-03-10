Denver Broncos free agency predictions: Loading up on offense
4. Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.
I know I'm not on an island with this one, but there was a lot of opposition to this idea when I threw it out there on Twitter from many in Broncos Country. Odell Beckham Jr. is a big personality who has a history of injuries, but he's a dynamic player at the wide receiver position when healthy and could help a badly struggling Broncos aerial attack.
Beckham was sensational in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams during that 2021 championship season for them, and after missing the whole 2022 season with the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, he's ready to audition for teams and come back at full strength.
The Denver Broncos should be all over this. They don't have to go and give Beckham $25 million per season or anything, but they might be able to get him for pennies on the dollar considering his talent level and where his market might currently be at. I'm sure a lot of teams would love to be able to sign Beckham but he could be a tremendous asset in Denver.
Now, this kind of signing could lead to something else, like perhaps a trade of Courtland Sutton. In that case, the Broncos might recoup some desperately needed NFL Draft capital. At any rate, the WR position needs to be upgraded. Sean Payton and Russell Wilson both tried to recruit Beckham to play for their respective teams when he was a free agent in November 2021, and you can't help but wonder if they might be at it again.