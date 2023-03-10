Denver Broncos free agency predictions: Loading up on offense
3. Sign OL Evan Brown and re-sign OL Cam Fleming
The Denver Broncos seem to have a couple of starting spots pretty solidified going into NFL Free Agency.
Garett Bolles returns at the left tackle spot coming off of injury, and Quinn Meinerz is at least a viable option at right guard. Although Bolles has been the subject of some trade rumors, it would be a whale of an undertaking to replace four out of five starters on the offensive line, including both tackle positions, when you're already going to have at least three new starters in all likelihood.
The Broncos aren't going to be able to sign everyone's favorite free agents at every position. Although they can offer a lot of cash if they so choose, there will likely be some decisions made to pursue other fits in the NFL Draft. That could come on the interior offensive line. With that being said, I don't think the Broncos will go into the 2023 NFL Draft without feeling good about a potential starting five on the offensive line. It would just be bad business.
They should re-sign Cam Fleming, who played pretty well last season, as well as bring in former Detroit Lions top backup Evan Brown. Those two guys could pencil in as your starting left guard and center for the 2023 season depending on what happens in the NFL Draft.
Can you really bank on a player at pick no. 67 or 68 overall being an instant starter? Maybe, but it's still hard to say at this point in time. Bringing back Fleming and bringing in Brown (who has a connection to pass game coordinator John Morton) would give the Broncos a starting five on the offensive line of:
LT: Garett Bolles
LG: Cam Fleming
C: Evan Brown
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Jawaan Taylor
At least, in this scenario, that looks like a pretty substantial upgrade for Sean Payton and new OL coach Zach Strief.